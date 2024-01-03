The Toronto Raptors visit the Memphis Grizzlies as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Toronto Raptors are making their second start of the new year and are coming off of a win as they head out on the road for their first game of their road trip when they take on the surging Memphis Grizzlies in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Toronto (14-20) made a major trade right before the end of 2023 when they sent OG Anunoby along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for hometown favorite RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick. Barrett and Quickley both made a good first impression with their new team at home in Toronto. In the Raptors' 124-121 win over the Cavaliers, Barrett had 19 points and nine rebounds and Quickley had 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists while both playing just shy of 30 minutes. While the Raptors may be looking forward to the future they still have a good chance to keep the good times rolling when they head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in tonight's matchup.

Memphis (11-22) continues their home stand when they welcome the Toronto Raptors to town. They come into this back-to-back after a one-sided affair against the San Antonio Spurs in a matchup they won 106-98. Ja Morant had himself a game totaling 26 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds but the highlight of the game was when Morant posterized Victor Wembanyama. Morant has helped turn the Grizzlies' season around, since his return they are 5-3 and battling back in the Western Conference. Morant and the Grizzlies will need to keep their momentum going when they take on the Toronto Raptors.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Grizzlies Odds

Toronto Raptors: +1 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Memphis Grizzlies may roar on home hardwood, but don't count out the visiting Toronto Raptors in this Wednesday night clash. Sure, the Grizzlies, hungry after to keep on winning, are favored by 1 point, but beneath the surface lurks a hungry pack of Raptors ready to pounce and steal the cover.

Darko Rajakovic is a defensive alchemist, brewing potent schemes that stifle even the hottest offenses. Expect similar suffocating pressure against Ja Morant's Grizzlies. Toronto's switchable wings and tenacious bigs can make life miserable for Memphis' shooters, forcing contested looks and potentially turning the FedEx Forum into a turnover factory.

Pascal Siakam is quietly having a good season, averaging 22.4 points and 6.5 rebounds on scorching efficiency. His improved post moves and newfound love for the midrange make him a matchup nightmare for Memphis' Desmond Bane. Look for Siakam to exploit mismatches and feast on the Grizzlies' interior defense, keeping Toronto within striking distance or even building a lead.

Remember the name, NBA world. Scottie Barnes is no longer just a Rookie of the Year candidate, he's a defensive menace and blossoming offensive talent. His ability to guard multiple positions and create offense off the dribble adds another layer of unpredictability to the Raptors' attack. A breakout performance from Barnes could swing the momentum and silence the Memphis crowd.

So, while the Grizzlies may hold the home-court advantage, the Raptors have the tools and hunger to make this a dogfight. Rajakovic's defensive schemes, Siakam's scoring prowess, and the potential explosion of Barnes all point towards a close contest. Don't be surprised if Toronto covers the spread, reminding everyone that these Raptors still have bite.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Memphis Grizzlies are like a pack of wolves smelling blood in the water. They're coming off a dominant victory against the Spurs to the Clippers, their first stumble in six games, and they're hungry to get back on track. Tonight, the Toronto Raptors wander into FedExForum, and let's just say the welcome mat won't be out. The Grizzlies will devour the Raptors and easily cover that 1-point spread.

Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel, and he's on a tear lately. Averaging 24.6 points and 8.2 assists over his last five games, he's a nightmare matchup for any defense. Toronto's backcourt, while scrappy, simply lacks the size and athleticism to contain Ja's explosiveness. Look for him to put on a show, slicing through the Raptors' defense and igniting the Memphis crowd.

The Grizzlies don't just play defense, they play junkyard defense. They swarm, they hustle, they make every possession a battle. This relentless pressure has been key to their success, forcing turnovers and disrupting even the most potent offenses. Toronto's ball movement, while improved, can get bogged down against this kind of physicality. Expect some ugly turnovers and missed shots as the Grizzlies turn up the heat as they take down the Raptors, cover the spread, and get the victory.

Final Raptors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Toronto Raptors could potentially still be looking to trade away key pieces as they look toward the future of the franchise but they still will be putting up a fight when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The difference maker in this matchup will certainly be Ja Morant who's been electrifying to watch every time he steps foot on the court. If he can be the consistent scorer that the Grizzlies need him to be tonight as well the Grizzlies play sound defense like they have been they should have no problem covering this spread and getting the victory tonight.

Final Raptors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -1 (-110), Over 229.5 (-110)