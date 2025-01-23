ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are playing very well entering this matchup. The Hawks have more to trust, but this is an interesting matchup between two hotter teams in the NBA. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Raptors have struggled this season but have won three of their last four games to improve to 11-32. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are the best players on the Raptors, and they will be asked to carry the Raptors once again in a very winnable game on the road against the Hawks. Atlanta is also playing well, so a win in this game would be a big statement for them.

The Hawks have talent but can not find any sort of consistency as a team. They are 22-20 and have won four of their last six games. Trae Young is the biggest key for the Hawks, but Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter have also been a big help next to him on the wing. This would be a big win against the Raptors because they are also playing very well coming into this matchup.

Here are the Raptors-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Hawks Odds

Toronto Raptors: +6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +215

Atlanta Hawks: -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' defense has been the complete opposite of their offense, and it's been a rough year. They are 28th in points allowed, at 119 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage allowed, at 47.5%, and 29th in three-point defense, at 37.7% from behind the arc.

Down low, Jalen Johnson has been a beast and leads the team in rebounding with 10.3 per game and in blocks with 1.1 per game. Finally, five players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Dyson Daniels leading at 3.1. This defense has been a liability this year, and this matchup against the Raptors is not a great one to get right against.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense is the best unit in this game. They are sixth in scoring at 117 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 46.3% from the field, and 19th in three-point shooting at 35.3% from behind the arc. Eight players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Trae Young being the best player on the roster, averaging 23.3 points per game.

Young also leads the team in assists with 11.7 per game, the best in the entire NBA. Young is the best player on the Hawks, and they go as he goes, especially on offense. Johnson and De'Andre Hunter have been great off the wing for Atlanta with their scoring and help provide a spark to the offense next to Young. Johnson and Young are dealing with injuries, but they should be available in this game. They should score easily, especially at home.

The Raptors' offense has been inconsistent and, at worst, struggling. They are 20th in scoring at 110.9 points per game, 12th in field-goal percentage at 46.7%, and 22nd in three-point shooting at 34.6% from behind the arc. Seven Raptors are averaging more than double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett as the best scorer, scoring 22.3 points per game.

Scottie Barnes is the best passer on the team and leads the team in assists with 6.6 per game, but two other players average at least six assists per game. This offense has a lot of balance across the roster and some genuinely good talent, but consistency is missing. They should be able to score in this game because Atlanta's defense is awful.

The Raptors' defense has had a rough year. They are 26th in points allowed at 117.9 points per game, 22nd in field-goal percentage defense at 47.2%, and 24th in three-point percentage at 36.9% from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been a beast down low, dominating with 10.4 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in blocks with 1.2.

Regarding their on-ball defense, two Raptors are averaging at least one steal, with Barnes beating out Poetl for the team lead with 1.5 steals per game. This is an awful matchup for this defense because the Hawks should score extremely well in this game, especially at home.

Final Raptors-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Hawks have the best unit in this game with their offense. They should score relatively easily in this game against a Raptors team that has had all sorts of issues with consistency as an entire team on offense and defense. Trae Young is the best player on the court and is the biggest key in this game. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are great, but can't do it alone. The Hawks win and cover in this matchup at home.

Final Raptors-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks -6.5 (-106)