ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors (12-32) visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) for a quick rematch after their intense 122-119 battle on Thursday. With both teams showing offensive firepower, this game promises excitement. Scottie Barnes, who dropped 25 points in the previous encounter, will look to continue his strong play, while the Hawks aim to bounce back after a tough home loss. Trae Young and the Hawks will be hungry for revenge, especially after falling just short in their last meeting. The injury to Jalen Johnson could be a significant factor, potentially shifting the dynamics of this intriguing Eastern Conference matchup.

Here are the Raptors-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Hawks Odds

Toronto Raptors: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +140

Atlanta Hawks: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors, despite their 12-32 record, are poised to secure another victory against the Atlanta Hawks in their upcoming rematch. The Raptors' recent 122-119 win over the Hawks on January 23rd demonstrated their ability to outperform Atlanta, even on the road. This victory showcased Toronto's offensive prowess, with the team shooting an impressive 58% from the field compared to Atlanta's 48.3%. The Raptors' superior efficiency, particularly their 42.9% accuracy from beyond the arc, gives them a significant edge in this matchup.

Furthermore, the Raptors' balanced scoring attack, which overwhelmed the Hawks' defense in their previous encounter, is likely to be a decisive factor once again. Toronto's ability to distribute the offensive load among multiple players makes them less predictable and more challenging to defend. While Bogdanovic's 23-point performance for the Hawks was noteworthy, it wasn't enough to overcome the Raptors' collective effort. With the momentum from their recent victory and the confidence gained from their superior shooting percentages, the Raptors are well-positioned to replicate their success and secure another win against the Hawks, potentially starting a positive trend in their challenging season.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to avenge their recent 122-119 loss to the Toronto Raptors when they face off again on Saturday. Despite the setback, the Hawks have several factors working in their favor for the upcoming rematch. First and foremost is the home-court advantage at State Farm Arena, where the Hawks have historically performed well. The team's offensive firepower, led by the dynamic Trae Young, will be crucial in outpacing the struggling Raptors. Young, who has been averaging 22.9 points and a league-leading 11.7 assists per game this season, is expected to orchestrate the Hawks' offense with precision. His ability to create opportunities for teammates and score in clutch moments will be pivotal in securing a victory against Toronto.

Furthermore, the Hawks' superior record (22-22) compared to the Raptors' (12-32) reflects a more consistent and competitive team overall. The potential return of Jalen Johnson, who was averaging an impressive 18.9. points and 10.0 rebounds before his injury, could provide a significant boost to the Hawks' frontcourt if he's cleared to play. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic's resurgence, evidenced by his 23-point performance in the previous game, adds another layer of offensive threat that the Raptors will struggle to contain. With the Hawks' balanced scoring attack and the motivation to bounce back from their narrow loss, they are well-positioned to exploit the Raptors' defensive weaknesses and secure a convincing win in front of their home crowd.

Final Raptors-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Atlanta Hawks are primed to secure a victory against the Toronto Raptors in their upcoming matchup at State Farm Arena. The Hawks enter the game with a clear statistical advantage, boasting a 22-22 record compared to the Raptors' struggling 12-32 season. Trae Young and the Hawks' offensive firepower will be particularly challenging for Toronto, especially considering the Raptors' abysmal 2-19 road record this season.

The game presents a compelling narrative of a home team looking to bounce back from recent defeats against a road team with minimal expectations. While the Raptors showed some life in their recent 122-119 win against the Atlanta Hawks, with Scottie Barnes leading way to victory in this matchup, they face a significantly more fired up Atlanta squad that will be looking to get back on track. The Hawks' home court advantage, combined with their 6-4 record in their last ten home games, creates a formidable environment for Toronto. The Raptors' road struggles and the Hawks' motivation to get one back against the Raptors make this matchup heavily tilted in Atlanta's favor as they come away with the ATS victory at home on Saturday.

Final Raptors-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -3.5 (-112), Over 234.5 (-110)