The 2023-24 NBA season has been a topsy-turvy one for the Toronto Raptors. They have completely remade their team after dishing away Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers and OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks. But the team hasn't been great since then. The Raptors have been the fourth-worst team in the NBA in net rating since their trade of Siakam according to NBA.com. Pair that with an injury to star Scottie Barnes, it looks like the Raptors will be out of the play-in race and look to develop their young players. That will put a bigger emphasis on players like Ochai Agbaji and rookie Gradey Dick during the final third of the regular season.
Ochai Agbaji, Guard
Ochai Agbaji was supposed to be one of the more NBA-ready players in his draft class after four seasons at the University of Kansas. He was the focal point of Kansas' title-winning team in 2022. He grew into one of the best shooters in all of college basketball that season. He shot 40.9% from three on 6.5 deep attempts per game. The year prior, he put up 6.9 attempts per game and shot 37.7% on those looks. With a 6-5 215 pound frame, he had the looks of, at minimum, a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope type of player in the NBA.
Jayhawks are off and running in NOLA
10-0 run to start the game 🔥 #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/hxFbEyvCtU
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2022
That type of shooting has yet to translate to the NBA level, however. Agbaji did shoot 35.5% from three as a rookie on solid volume (3.9 attempts per game and 6.8 attempts per 36 minutes), but that's dipped in his sophomore season. Agbaji's three-point percentage has fallen to 32% this season as has his volume (32%). Agbaji found himself lost in the shuffle amidst Utah's logjam of guards, which ultimately made him expendable at the trade deadline.
The Raptors were right to take a flier on him, especially if it meant only forking over a late first-round pick to get him along with Kelly Olynyk. He has the shooting acumen along with the ability to move without the ball in his hands to fit in well with the likes of Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett.
OKAYYY OCHAI 🤯 pic.twitter.com/n0K8XnmQMp
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 3, 2024
He also has the defensive chops to take on the best opposing perimeter assignment and switch up the lineup.
BONITAO AGBAJI PREGOU O AGRESSOR DE MULHER.
— Raptors Brasil 🦖 (@RaptorsBrazil) March 4, 2024
Agbaji's NBA career hasn't gotten off to the best start, but Toronto could be a great spot for him. He is someone worth watching as the season comes to a close soon.
Gradey Dick, Forward
Speaking of sharpshooting former Kansas Jayhawks, Gradey Dick has finally gotten a shot in Toronto's rotation and is making the most of it. February was the first month Dick has averaged more than 20 minutes per game. He went on to post absurd shooting splits of 55.4/49/85.7 in that month.
Gradey Dick is shooting 45.0% on 3.8 attempts from three since returning to the Raptors rotation on January 17th.
He's shooting 58.8% on corner threes, best in the NBA since Jan. 17th (min. 25 attempts). pic.twitter.com/Pahx1c5IE4
— Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) February 25, 2024
It isn't just the shooting, however. Dick knows how to leverage his shooting gravity into creating offense off the dribble. He is a sneaky passer after teams run him off the three-point line, evidenced by the 2.4 assists per-36 minutes Dick has posted so far in his career.
Raptors run Gradey Dick off of staggered pin-downs and he puts the ball on the floor and makes a SWEET dump-off pass to Thad Young.
THE INTRIGUE pic.twitter.com/RLkndqVjfQ
— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 28, 2024
However, the main issue with Dick's game is his defense. He isn't the most fluid player laterally, which can lead to him getting beat off the dribble.
SHOW ME A GOOD TIME. OH YEAH. pic.twitter.com/WNwPDMChdC
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 23, 2024
Dick has already proven to be a lethal shooter and an awesome complementary offensive player. But he has to prove he can be that player on a consistent basis and has a ways to improve defensively. That's why he, along with Ochai Agbaji, are players to watch on the Raptors in the last month of the season.