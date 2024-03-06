It is not looking so good at the moment for the Toronto Raptors. After winning three games in a row in late February, the Raps have lost three of four outings. Making it worse for the team are the injuries to Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes. On Tuesday, it's been reported that Poeltl is out for likely a considerable period after going under the knife to repair a hand injury.
“Jakob Poeltl underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in the pinky finger of his left hand. He’s out indefinitely,” wrote Josh Lewenberg of TSN.
Poeltl suffered the injury during the Raptors' 111-106 win at home over the Charlotte Hornets. He hurt his hand late in the first half, forcing Toronto to start Kelly Olynk at center position in the second half. The former Utah Utes star big man left the Charlotte game with eight points, two rebounds, and three assists in 15 minutes of duty on the floor.
Olynk can be expected to assume the starting center slot for the Raptors as long as Poeltl is sidelined. On the season, Poeltl is averaging 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 63.1 percent from the field. With Olynk likely to get increased minutes and a heavier workload, the Raptors could space the floor more than they usually do with Poeltl, who has not taken a 3-point attempt since the 2022-23 season.
With both Barnes and Poeltl out, the Raptors' backs are pressed harder against the wall, as they continue their pursuit of at least a spot in the Play-in Tournament.