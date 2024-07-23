Who knew Michael Jackson loved to sketch? And he wasn't too bad at it.

The King of Pop left behind some sketches that he made. And TMZ reports they're being auctioned off and available to the public.

This is all being done via King's Auctions Beverly Hills and features all kinds of images created by Jackson — from celebrities like Marilyn Monroe to cartoons like Peter Pan. Also included are pictures of doors (not the band, but actual doors), the Wright Brothers flying, abstract pieces, chairs, and a duplicate of Vincent Van Gogh's flowers.

The auction website says, “76 pieces in total—28 are double-sided.” It also notes that each “piece of art comes with a signature authentication certificate.”

As for the medium, it states, “Most pieces are hand drawn with wax-colored pencil, and some pieces are drawn on presidential paper that Michael received during a White House visit.” Also, “A few of Michael's pieces are done with watercolors and tell a story of tranquility.”

The entire collection will be offered a $1 million opening bid. However, they'll sell the pieces individually if that doesn't pan out.

The singer wasn't a bad artist. If you browse the collection, you will see that he had a talent for drawing. Some have imperfections, but you can tell he spent some time on each piece. Many have a sense of realism, which is hard to pull off with colored pencils.

So, how did King's Auction get ahold of this monumental collection?

Apparently, they were stored in a private art space in Santa Monica, California, and recent court proceedings allowed them to auction them off. This place in Santa Monica is where Jackson hung out when recovering from plastic surgery.

Michael Jackson's comeback

Though he passed away in 2009, Michael Jackson is making a comeback of sorts.

The film Michael, which stars his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will be released on April 18, 2025. It's based on the pop singer's career leading to his death.

Jaafar's performance and look are already generating buzz on how well he became Michael. There's an uncanny resemblance.

Meanwhile, MBW reports that Sony's acquisition of a 50% stake in Jackson's music catalog is a go, according to a California appeals court. Katherine Jackson, Michael's mother, was against the deal. This could lead to his music being used in more and more places.

Grab your wallet and get an original sketch if you want a piece of Michael Jackson's history. They're not Bad.