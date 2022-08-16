2 Ravens first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens are ready to go back to their best form. After a year plagued with injuries, head coach John Harbaugh’s team is hoping for better health in order to compete at the top of the AFC North.

Last year, the Ravens finished last in their division and failed to make the playoffs for the first time in the Lamar Jackson era. Following a strong 8-3 start, the Ravens ended up losing the next six, finishing the season under .500.

Because of that, the front office made some key moves in order to make Baltimore compete at the top again. Whether it was via free agency or drafting young prospects, the front office addressed some big needs for the Ravens’ roster for the upcoming 2022 season.

However, there is still some competition on some units, and the preseason might produce some changes ahead of the team’s opening game in September. With that being said, here are two current first-stringers for the Baltimore Ravens who might lose their starting roles by Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Ravens first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

2. LG Ben Powers

On the team’s first depth chart, Baltimore listed veteran Ben Powers as the starting left guard. In three years with the Ravens, Powers has played 30 games and started 19, with 12 of those starts coming last season.

His backup, Tyre Phillips, missed some time in 2022 due to a torn ACL. Still, he started five of the 10 games he saw action. As he returns to practice, Phillips might have an eye on Powers’ starting spot.

In addition to Phillips, Baltimore also has Ben Cleveland and Patrick Mekari who can play as a left guard, even though they are listed as backups to other positions. As both can perform multiple roles, they can provide some extra depth and also challenge Powers.

With so many options, left guard is a position that has one of the most interesting battles on the Ravens’ offensive line. It would not be a surprise if Harbaugh makes some changes on the line during the season, including a new left guard.

1. S Chuck Clark

In the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame. Many considered the pick a steal and one of the best in the draft, mostly due to Hamilton’s talent and readiness to contribute right away.

However, following the team’s first depth chart, the rookie found himself as a second-stringer. He is currently behind Marcus Williams as a free safety, with veteran Chuck Clark as the starting strong safety.

With Williams being one of the biggest acquisitions of the team’s offseason, signing a five-year contract worth $70 million, it is difficult to believe he will be benched in favor over a rookie. On the other hand, Clark makes roughly $2.75 million this year, making a more viable option to bench or even negotiate.

In his five years in the NFL, all with the Ravens, Clark has 283 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks. He also registered four forced fumbles, three recovered, 28 pass deflections and five interceptions.

Many outlets named Hamilton an All-American in his final year at Notre Dame. He had 34 total tackles, with 19 being solo, and also had seven pass deflections and three picks.

With such expectations for both the first-round pick and the Ravens in 2022, Clark’s job might be in danger. Not only does he have to prove he is a talented safety, but Clark needs to hope Hamilton does not outplay him in preseason.