With the combine underway and the NFL Draft quickly approaching, players are looking to leave their mark. On the first day of the combine, as defensive linemen and linebackers took the field, one player managed to stand out above the rest. This came in Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith.

In his performance at the combine, Smith showcased his elite speed. Along with running a 4.39 40-yard dash, he also posted a 41.5″ vertical jump.

With the performance that Smith put together, he could see himself flying up draft boards. Heading into the combine, it was unsure if he would sneak into the first round. Now, it is all but guaranteed that he will hear his name called on Day one. But there is one team that could very well be the perfect fit for the former Georgia star: The Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have built their foundation off of elite defensive players. When looking at the history of the franchise, the defense is always full of dominant stars on that side of the ball. By adding Smith, the Ravens would gain their next great defensive star.

During his time at Georgia, Nolan Smith established himself as a dominant force. Over four seasons, and 38 total games, he stuffed the stat sheet. In total, he racked up 110 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, one interception, three defended passes, and three forced fumbles.

Following an elite 2021 season, Smith was prepared to put up even bigger numbers in 2022. Unfortunately, a torn pectoral limited him to just eight total games. Prior to going down, he was once again dominant. In total, he recorded 18 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three total sacks.

Why Nolan Smith could be the perfect fit in the Baltimore Ravens defense

This Baltimore defense is already loaded with talent. With the midseason move to trade for Roquan Smith, they added one of the game’s brightest young stars. Along with this, they have proven veteran talent in Jason Pierre-Paul and Calais Campbell. But with both Pierre-Paul and Campbell reaching the end of their careers, Smith could step directly into their role.

A potential defensive front led by Nolan Smith and Roquan Smith could be an elite force from day one.

In just nine games with the Ravens, following four and a half seasons with the Chicago Bears, Roquan Smith continued to be dominant. Over this nine-game stretch, he recorded 86 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, three defended passes, and one interception.

Roquan Smith, much like Nolan Smith, wins with his speed, and ability to manipulate opposing blockers. He is able to attack the offensive line both off the edge, and upfront, often winning with ease.

By playing alongside Roquan Smith, Nolan Smith would have a mentor who plays the game in a similar manner to that of his own. And with Roquan Smith being just 25 years old, and recently signing a major contract extension, the two could have the luxury of continuing to grow alongside each other. If the Ravens are looking to solidify the defensive front with two stars, drafting Nolan Smith could be the perfect move.

A defensive front with the two Smiths could lay the foundation for the future of the Ravens defense. With soon-to-be second-year defensive back Kyle Hamilton quickly developing into a star, this young core would be headed in the right direction.