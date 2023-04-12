Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Until recently, there were numerous indications free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would sign with the New York Jets. Low and behold, the Baltimore Ravens flew in and inked Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal.

The signing was music to the ears of Ravens fans, and apparently, Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to join them in celebration. In fact, the newly-signed receiver wanted to show his appreciation by making a hype video before the introductory press conference.

What’s unique about this video is Beckham Jr. had a little help putting it together, and it’s one of the cutest things someone could see. Here it is, via the Ravens’ Twitter page.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yup…it’s Beckham Jr. and his son saying he’s ready to get to work, or maybe the better way to put it is the receiver is doing the talking, while the son is acting shy in front of the camera.

While fans are happy Beckham Jr. is signed to a one-year, $18 million deal ($15 million guaranteed), many want to know what it means for the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens and Jackson are locked in a messy contract negotiation that has resulted in the QB getting the non-exclusive franchise tag slapped on him.

The people who are on Jackson’s side would say he’s the main reason Baltimore has been a strong team in recent years, and that’s without having many targets to throw at. It’s been reported Jackson was involved in the process of bringing Beckham Jr. to the Ravens, for that reason.

If that’s the case, things may look promising for an agreement between Baltimore and Jackson to happen soon.