Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson clocked in his fastest top speed in the NFL at 21.25 mph on his 48-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans, and he had a funny reaction when he was told that fact after the game by the media.

“I was jogging, I was straight,” Lamar Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I didn't have to do anything. I mean, what was it though?”

Hensley then told Jackson that it was 21.25 mph, which surprised the superstar quarterback.

“For real?” Jackson said. “That's crazy. It's cool.”

Jackson also made history in the game, becoming the all-time leading rusher for quarterbacks in NFL history, passing Michael Vick. There have been some very good running quarterbacks like Vick, Cam Newton and others in the history of the game, but Jackson is on track to go down as the best one. His legs are a weapon, and the Ravens have embraced that since making him their starting quarterback.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson making case for third MVP award

Jackson has two MVP awards to his name. The first one came in 2019, and the second one came last season in 2023. For much of this season, it has looked like either Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley would be the frontrunners for the award. Now, with his performance as of late, Jackson is firmly in that conversation as well.

In some ways, you could argue that Jackson is having a better season in 2024 than he had in 2023, when he won the award. There is stiffer competition this time around with Allen and Barkley in the running, but Jackson has a case for the award, especially if he turns in another good performance and helps the Ravens clinch the AFC North with a win over the Cleveland Browns in the last week of the season.

Jackson's play has helped the Ravens storm to the top of the AFC North, despite the hopes of claiming the title looking slim earlier in the season after a loss in the first matchup to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Baltimore is just a win away from clinching the division and getting a home playoff game.