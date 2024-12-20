The Baltimore Ravens downgraded wide receiver Nelson Agholor to out for Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to his concussion, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

So far this season, Nelson Agholor has 231 yards on 14 receptions, with two of those plays going for touchdowns. He is a depth receiver for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and having one less option to go to against the Steelers, a team that Jackson has historically struggled against, is tough.

Still, players like Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Justice Hill have been bigger parts of the Ravens' offense this season. Hopefully the rest of those players are able to play to help Baltimore try to get revenge for an earlier loss to Pittsburgh.

Ravens look to tie Steelers atop AFC North

The game on Saturday between the Ravens and Steelers is about as big of a matchup could get for the last few weeks in the season. The Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win, while the Ravens can clinch a playoff spot with a win and keep hopes for the division alive heading into the last two weeks of the season.

A win would make the Ravens and Steelers tied at 10-5 overall. Baltimore would finish with games against the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, while the Steelers would finish with games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens came into this season with Super Bowl aspirations, and they are still talented enough to go on a deep run in the playoffs. Winning this game against the Steelers and eventually winning the division to get a home playoff game would go a long way towards maximizing their chances of making a deep run. Saturday's matchup is undoubtedly one of the biggest games to watch this weekend, and one of the biggest games of the season overall.