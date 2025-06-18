The Baltimore Ravens made it to the playoffs for the third consecutive season in a row, only to suffer an early exit to the Buffalo Bills after suffering a tough 27-25 loss in the divisional round. Quarterback Lamar Jackson recently opened up about that loss while preparing for the next season.

Jackson, who is 28 years old, admitted that he never gets over any losses when discussing the playoff exit to the Bills, according to Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. Jackson went so far as to claim that losses from his days as a kid still “haunt” him to this day.

“I don't think I get over any loss, to be honest. I've got losses from youth football that still haunt me. I never get over losses.”

At the very least, the two-time MVP is taking the recent playoff exit as a learning lesson. In the Ravens' transcripts from this year's minicamp, Lamar Jackson believes that turnovers were the story that led to Buffalo defeating Baltimore. Jackson claims that improving his ability to protect the ball was his biggest takeaway from the loss.

“Protecting the ball. I feel like when we protected the ball, we had no problems moving the ball down the field,” said Lamar Jackson. “[On] first [and] second down, we were getting positive yards out of every play, it was just the turnovers [that hurt us]. [If there were] no turnovers, I feel like we win [the game].”

The Ravens have seen a ton of success with Jackson under center. However, the team has yet to make a Super Bowl appearance since the 2012-13 season. That was a solid six years before Lamar Jackson was even drafted by the organization.

We'll seeif Baltimore can finally get over the hump next season. The front office has done a fantastic job of surrounding Lamar Jackson with high-caliber talent on both sides of the football. The Ravens are pegged to be one of the more competitive teams next season, and expectations are for the franchise to reach the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons.