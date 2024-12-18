In the second installment of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens divisional matchup, Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen isn't concerned or paid any attention to the matchup.



“I’m over it,” Queen said via the team’s website. “We clinched a playoff spot. There are bigger things to look at down the road. Right now, this is a big game. It’s a division game. A chance to get T-shirts and hats. I’m all for it, all for the rivalry, but I’m over my old team.”



The bigger thing that Queen is referencing is securing the AFC North divisional crown. The Steelers have a 10-4 record compared to the Ravens' 9-5 record. Not to mention, Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore 18-16 on their home turf. Now, they'll have to travel to Baltimore and play in front of the flock.



This will be Queen's first time back in Baltimore since the 2023 season. However, Queen made a pissed-off admission about playing the Ravens for the first time earlier in November. After a rough offseason, he signed with the Steelers after citing he didn't feel wanted by his former franchise. The former LSU football star has had a solid season. He has 109 total tackles, five pass deflections, a forced fumble, and five tackles for loss.

Patrick Queen could be the X-factor in the Steelers and Ravens matchup

As a coverage linebacker, he's able to match up with quicker receivers and some physical tight ends. In a gritty Steelers defense, he's been the ideal replacement for Derek Spillane, who went to the Las Vegas Raiders. After a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll hope for a bounce-back game. Luckily, they're 3-1 in the AFC North and have their only loss coming in a blizzard game against the Cleveland Browns.

Although the Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot, defeating the Ravens would make things extra sweet for him. Even with Queen not caring about the Ravens, it'll likely be nice to possibly defeat his former team. With an explosive Baltimore offense, the Steelers will most likely have Queen in a variety of spots. He can be matched up on tight ends, slot receivers, or simply be a spy to Lamar Jackson.

After all, he did compete against Jackson for the previous four seasons in practice. His knowledge of the reigning MVP can be a pivotal factor. With the winter approaching on the East Coast, it could be a run-heavy game. Both defenses will be tested in the trenches and even in the air, depending on the weather. Still, Queen can likely help the Steelers reclaim the throne of AFC North champions.