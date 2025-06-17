For the Baltimore Ravens, 2025 minicamp isn’t just a tune-up; it’s a crucible. With one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the league, the Ravens will face some of the toughest cut decisions in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season. Two veterans now find themselves firmly on the bubble. Their résumés are impressive, but Baltimore’s youth movement and salary cap realities could force the front office to make some painful choices.

A Dominant Offseason

The Ravens enter the 2025 season among the preseason favorites. Their offseason moves only solidified their place at the top.

Arguably, the most important move they made was re-signing left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Baltimore’s offensive line ranked among the best last season, so getting the two-time Pro Bowler back anchors the unit for the upcoming season. They did lose the ultimate utility guy in Patrick Mekari. However, drafting a versatile lineman in Emery Jones Jr should mitigate any concerns.

General manager Eric DeCosta delivered another strong NFL Draft class. Former Georgia star safety Malaki Starks was a steal late in Round 1. Putting him next to All-Pro Kyle Hamilton creates a formidable young duo on the back end.

Mike Green gives the Ravens more juice in the pass rushing department. He joins Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy, both of whom had double-digit sacks in 2024.

The Ravens were relatively quiet in free agency. They did bring in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. Hopkins might not be the splash fans hoped for at receiver, but he was affordable and has shown he can still make plays when called upon. Awuzie is another veteran who adds depth to the cornerback room after the team moved on from Brandon Stephens and Arthur Maulet.

This offseason also marked the end of an era. Baltimore cut ties with five-time All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker. They drafted his replacement in Tyler Loop. He set multiple school records at Arizona.

As the Ravens look to capitalize on their championship window, every roster spot is under scrutiny—including those held by longtime contributors.

1. Trench Transition

When the Ravens signed Joe Noteboom in free agency, the move was viewed as a low-risk depth addition. A veteran with 29 career starts, Noteboom was expected to serve as insurance behind bookends Stanley and Roger Rosengarten. However, with the additions of Jones and Carson Vinson, the depth chart is suddenly crowded. Noteboom is squarely on the hot seat.

There’s no cap relief for Baltimore if they release Noteboom. That might not matter, though. The Ravens are always looking to keep their roster young, healthy, and cost-efficient. Noteboom was limited to just four games last season due to injuries. Meanwhile, Jones Jr has flashed pro-readiness in minicamp. Vinson also brings physical upside that the coaching staff is eager to develop.

If either rookie proves more reliable or versatile over the next two months, the team may decide that it’s time to move on from an aging, injury-prone veteran.

2. Surprising Farewell

Mark Andrews is one of the most beloved and productive players in Ravens history. However, as strange as it sounds, his place on the 2025 roster isn’t as locked in as fans might assume.

Trade rumors swirled around Andrews during the NFL Draft. Although nothing materialized, the mere fact that he was being shopped indicates the team is open to change. Financially, the Ravens could free up $11 million in cap space by cutting or trading him. That money could be used midseason or rolled over to retain key pieces in 2026.

Note that Andrews finished last season with solid stats: 55 receptions, 673 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Still, he started slow, and a costly drop on a game-tying two-point conversion in the playoffs against Buffalo still lingers in fans’ memories. Isaiah Likely is also emerging as a dynamic threat. As such, the need for two high-usage tight ends is being reevaluated.

Then there’s the rest of Baltimore’s offensive arsenal: Derrick Henry pounding the rock, Zay Flowers blossoming into a WR1, Rashod Bateman finally healthy, and Hopkins providing a steady veteran hand. In a more pass-distributed offense, the need for Andrews’ target share could diminish.

Ultimately, it’s hard to see Baltimore cutting Andrews outright without a trade lined up. However, the door isn’t shut. The front office has already shown its willingness to make unpopular but forward-thinking moves. If they believe Likely can take another leap and the cap flexibility is too valuable to ignore, Andrews’ time in Baltimore could come to a surprising close.

Depth Breeds Difficult Choices

The Ravens are built to win a Super Bowl in 2025, but part of what makes that possible is their ruthless efficiency with roster construction. No player—no matter how decorated—is immune to the numbers game.

Joe Noteboom may simply be outperformed. Mark Andrews, despite his pedigree, could be a casualty of strategic reshuffling.

Baltimore’s dominance has never been about sentiment. It’s about sustained excellence—and sometimes, that means making the tough call before it becomes inevitable.