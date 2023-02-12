Both the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be in for resounding changes this offseason. With Jackson being unhappy with his contract, the Ravens might be forced to trade their star quarterback.

Baltimore offered Jackson a five-year, $250 million extension earlier this season. However, with only $133 million of the deal guaranteed, Jackson declined it. Now both the Ravens and Jackson find themselves in limbo.

The Ravens could franchise tag Jackson, but there’s a chance he could hold out. They could trade their QB, which would undoubtedly bring back a king’s ransom in assets. However, it would be a big hit to Baltimore’s postseason aspirations.

Through his five seasons in the NFL, Jackson has compiled a 45-16 record as a starter. He has thrown for 12,209 and 101 touchdowns while running for 4,437 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was the 2019 MVP and one of the more versatile quarterbacks in recent history.

If the Ravens and Jackson truly cannot come to an even ground, a trade might be the best option for both parties. If Jackson is dealt, these three teams make the most sense to acquire him.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers’ quarterback situation was an unmitigated disaster in 2022. With Carolina bringing in new head coach Frank Reich, a QB like Jackson would surely start his tenure on the right foot.

Baker Mayfield started the season as Carolina’s starter. However, after going 1-5 as a starter, Mayfield was released and eventually joined the Rams. Mayfield threw for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions with the Panthers.

He was replaced by P.J. Walker. However, Walker struggled as well, going 2-3 as a starter and throwing for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Sam Darnold finished out the year as Carolina’s starter. He had the best season out of all three, going 4-2 and throwing for 1,143 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mayfield is already gone and both Darnold and Walker are free agents this offseason. Perhaps Carolina will turn to 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral.

But if the Panthers want to jump start their rebuild, landing Jackson would certainly do the trick. Jackson would be a lightning bolt for Carolina and could catapult the Panthers to the top of the NFC South.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were involved in the Deshaun Watson trade drama before he eventually landed with the Browns. Perhaps Atlanta could look to get involved in another QB trade war.

The Falcons entered the year with Marcus Mariota as their starting QB. However, he was benched for rookie Desmond Ridder heading into Week 15. While he is under contract for 2023, Mariota could look to leave Atlanta after the team passed him up.

Ridder started four games for the Falcons, going 2-2. He threw for 708 yards and two touchdowns.

Atlanta used a third-round pick in Ridder in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a four-year starter for Cincinnati and has shown flashy at times of being a starting NFL quarterback.

But Jackson would give the Falcons a bonafide stud. The Falcons are still trying to find the right quarterback post-Matt Ryan. Jackson would give Atlanta one of the most electric QBs in the league. With Jackson, tight end Kyle Pitts and Drake London, the Falcons could have one of the more explosive offenses in the league.

Plus, the Falcons have the second-most cap space in the NFL at $56 million. They have the opportunity and resources to actually complete a clean trade for Lamar Jackson.

New York Jets

The Jets are arguably the most QB-needy team in the NFL. Adding a quarterback like Jackson could move New York immediately into the playoff hunt.

Zach Wilson was expected to be the Jets’ quarterback of the future when New York drafted him second overall in 2021. However, Wilson’s time with the Jets has completely soured. He never lived up to his draft hype and was ultimately benched this past season.

The Jets decided to play quarterbacks such as Mike White and Joe Flacco over Wilson. While, while impressive at times, went just 1-3 as New York’s starter. He threw for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Flacco also went 1-3 in the four games he started for the Jets. He threw for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. For the status that Flacco brings, at 37, he is not the future at QB in New York.

Despite going just 7-10 this season, the Jets had one of the best defensive units in the NFL. They ranked fourth in total defense, allowing 311.1 yards per game.

Adding a quarterback like Jackson would make the Jets a much more complete team. With the defense they have, getting an All-World QB in Jackson would make New York a true threat. Jets’ owner Woody Johnson has already said he is willing to spend for a quarterback. That quarterback might just be Lamar Jackson.