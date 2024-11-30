Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed was recently initiated into Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated and he released a statement about his membership on his Instagram page earlier this week. Reed posted a video containing his statement.

The statement is below.

“Dear Brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.,

I write this letter with profound gratitude and humility as I reflect on the honor of being welcomed into our illustrious brotherhood.

The journey to becoming a member of Kappa Alpha Psi has been transformative, instilling in me the values of achievement, leadership, and service that our fraternity holds dear.

Through the process, I have gained not just letters, but a deeper understanding of what it means to strive for excellence in every endeavor. The motto “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor” has become more than words – it is now a personal mandate that I carry with pride.

To my new brothers who have guided me, mentored me, and challenged me to become my best self: your investment in my growth will never be forgotten. I am committed to upholding the high

fraternity and contributing to its legacy of leadership and service.

With sincere appreciation and

fraternal bonds, Ed Reed aka SoKretes”

Kappa Alpha Psi announced Reed's membership on their social media pages on November 16th.

“We would like to welcome NFL Legend and Hall of Fame player Ed Reed into the bond! Reed is a Fall 24 initiative of Grambling (LA) Alumni,” the post said.

On January 5, 1911, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated was founded on the campus of Indiana University by 10 college students: Elder Watson Diggs, Byron K. Armstrong, John M. Lee, Henry T. Asher, Marcus P. Blakemore, Guy L. Grant, Paul W. Caine, George W. Edmonds, Ezra D. Alexander, and Edward G. Irvin.

The fraternity was originally known as Kappa Alpha Nu, which could have possibly been a homage to the Black students of the Alpha Kappa Nu Fraternity founded at Indiana University in 1903. Kappa Alpha Nu became the first fraternity incorporated in the United States on May 15th, 1911, after being granted a charter by the Indiana Secretary of State.

Reed’s membership in Kappa Alpha Psi adds another achievement to his legacy. He played for the University of Miami for four years, being a key part of their National Championship-winning team in 2001. He graduated from The U with a degree in Liberal Arts in 2001.

Reed had a brief and short-lived run at head coaching, as he was hired in principle to become head coach of the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats. The union was short-lived, and Reed has long desired to get another shot at coaching at another program and will possibly be considered for several open vacancies in HBCU football this offseason.