Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed is reportedly interested in the Grambling State head coaching position, according to HBCU Sports. The position recently opened after the university fired former head coach Hue Jackson after just two years on the job.

Reed had accepted the head coaching position at Bethune-Cookman last December. However, the university refused to ratify his contract after a live stream in which he ranted about what he felt was poor leadership at the university. B-CU informed Reed of their decision just under a month after the initial hire.

Prior to the Bethune-Cookman debacle, Grambling State had offered Reed the head coaching job, even before Hue Jackson. He declined as he was already working for the University of Miami at the time, forcing the Tigers to pivot. The situation may be coming back full circle if Reed accepts the position.

Reed just recently had an appearance on the Pivot Podcast, during which he revealed that he very nearly followed his friend Deion Sanders in becoming the head coach at Jackson State as Sanders left for Colorado. He accepted the job at B-CU instead due to timing and wanting the opportunity to help another HBCU level up.

“I was talking to [Sanders] before that because he's like, ‘I want you to go to Jackson State. I don't want to give this to nobody else.' He called me the day after BCU called me,” Reed said. “He's like, ‘I want to give this to you man. I can't think of nobody else who love them kids like this.' I said, ‘B-CU called me yesterday, let me see how this is going to pan out, and I'll get back to you.' Long story short, the AD calls, and I wind up sitting down with Ashley… I was like, ‘I gotta go visit there too.'

“So, I went to visit B-CU, and I'm leaning to B-CU because if it's about the culture, our culture, why not help the other one get up? That's why I chose B-CU over Jackson State. I got family in McConnell, Jackson State was ideal. I'm from Mississippi, I used to run through those dirt roads. That was ideal. Two hours from my family in Louisiana is ideal. But if it's about the culture, B-CU is the place to be, plus they called me first… Let's build up another brother or sister HBCU if that's what it's truly about.”