We speak about the history of the organization and talk to several members about their experience in celebration of Founders Day.

Happy Founder’s Day to the men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated! Celebrating 113 years of achievement. The men of KAPsi like to excel in everthing that they do including name for the fraternity. Frat so nice they had to name it twice! Showing some love to those “Pretty Boys”, here is the history of Kappa Alpha Psi.

KAN

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated was founded on January 5, 1911, on the campus of Indiana University by ten college students: Elder Watson Diggs, Byron K. Armstrong, John M. Lee, Henry T. Asher, Marcus P. Blakemore, Guy L. Grant, Paul W. Caine, George W. Edmonds, Ezra D. Alexander, and Edward G. Irvin.

The fraternity was originally known as Kappa Alpha Nu, this was a possible homage to the Black students of the Alpha Kappa Nu Fraternity founded at Indiana University in 1903. Kappa Alpha Nu became the first incorporated fraternity in the United States on May 15, 1911, after being granted a charter by the Indiana Secretary of State.

Like many other Black Greek-lettered organizations founded during the early 1900s, the members of Kappa Alpha Nu experienced their fair share of racism. Founder Elder Diggs once overheard a white student say “He is a member of Kappa Alpha Nig” in reference to a fellow member. Additionally, there was a misunderstanding about the fraternity’s Greek letters “KAN.” Some people confused the abbreviation with the abbreviation for the state of Kansas.

These incidents prompted the founders to change the name of the fraternity. The fraternity chose the Greek letter “Ψ” to replace the “N” thus changing the fraternity’s name to Kappa Alpha Psi. The fraternity adopted the name and officially became Kappa Alpha Psi at the Grand Chapter meeting in December 1914. The change became effective on April 15, 1915.

National Programs

Kappa Alpha Psi has eight national programs that contribute to their motto of “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.” The Guide Right Service Program is a program of the educational and occupational guidance of youth, primarily inspirational and informative in character. One of the many components of the Guide Right program is the Kappa League.

Kappa League is the fraternity’s national service initiative. The program was designed to help young men grow, receive, and develop their leadership talents in every phase of human endeavor. This program is open to male students from 6th-12th grade. The Achievement Academy is designed to enhance the social, professional, and leadership experience of the collegiate members of the fraternity. This is done through the development of mentoring and coaching opportunities to enhance and empower their agency.

Kappa Alpha Psi has partnered with Room to Read as one of their national programs. With 12 provinces nationwide each province of the fraternity nominates three chapters to participate in the program to partner with an under-resourced primary school in their area. Undergraduate volunteers receive training to introduce a Room to Read South Africa storybook to an elementary school. Volunteers read books, conduct reading activities, and donates 10 copies of the book to the school’s library.

Learn 2 Live is the fraternity’s national social justice initiative, this is a collaborative effort with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). This initiative formally addresses critical issues that affect people of color in the United States including racial profiling, lack of comprehensive policing policies, and unfortunate situations between law enforcement and people of color.

The Undergraduate Leadership Institute (ULI) is a week-long leadership and professional development conference. Students attend career development seminars and leadership workshops while also bonding with members from other chapters. LEAD Kappa is a leadership experience held during the fraternity’s yearly conclave. This was designed to train members with capacity-building skills to lead in multiple contexts whether it’s in the fraternity, on campus, in the community, or Corporate America. Greeks Learning to Avoid Debt (G.L.AD) is the fraternity’s initiative to promote financial literacy.

“We Don’t Do Honorary”

Kappa Alpha Psi is the second oldest existing Black Greek letter fraternity and the first intercollegiate fraternity incorporated as a national body. The fraternity has over 250,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in the United States, and thirteen international chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, Bermuda, Bahamas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Panama, United Kingdom, Germany, Korea, Dominican Republic, Abu Dhabi, Canada, and Japan. Notable members include Montell Jordan, Smokie Norful, Bill Russell, Arthur Ashe, and Tavis Smiley.

One thing that sets Kappa Alpha Psi apart from other Divine Nine (D9) organizations is that they are the only organization that does not offer honorary membership. Many members of the fraternity believe that membership is something that should be “earned and not given.”

In honor of Founder’s Day, we asked some members what they loved most about their fraternity here are some of the answers:

“During the past 30 years, I’ve had the opportunity to serve as Alumni Chapter Polemarch for several years, participate in youth programs & community service projects, introduce numerous young men to the fraternity & mentor new members, as well as develop life-long relationships with brothers all over the country. But over these 30 years, I’ve come to one conclusion … If I could do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing. Because there’s nothing like being a Nupe! I was born for this! Happy J5 to All My Brothers!”

– Pastor Lewis Tucker, Virginia State University Spring ’94

“Being a part of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. is more than just a Greek-lettered organization it is the epitome of what young men who really give their all and strive for success look like. I love my organization because it instilled in me the many facets of what perseverance can look like and to never let anyone tell you what you are and are not capable of because we achieve in every field of human endeavor!”

– Barry Brown, Virginia State University Fall ’17

“I love how no matter what or where I’m at I can find a brother to connect with and connect me with other bros that are achieving and doing more. I love our motto “achievement in every field of human endeavor” that brings in every single profession and/or talent there is into one organization, and everybody helps make connections and we all push each other to do better.”

– Christian Martin, George Mason University Spring ’20

“Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor. Our motto sticks with me because an older brother once told me “Achievement in EVERY field” means to be the best version of yourself no matter what you’re doing. You’re a janitor? Then you better be the best one in the building, achievement has no limitations.”

– Carlston Burch Jr, Virginia University of Lynchburg Spring ’18

“Growing up in an African community and household, the communal aspect and social responsibility was almost second nature. Moving to the United States as a Black kid, the disparity of this communal and social onus was apparent. Kappa Alpha Psi is woven into the fabric of public service and is one of the main reasons I became a member. I continue to do all I can to help the continuation of this noble legacy.”

– Phil Afrifa, Virginia University of Lynchburg Fall ’17