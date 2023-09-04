Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis is piling up with accolades even over a decade after his retirement from the NFL. Lewis spent 16 seasons in a Baltimore uniform and quickly established himself as one of the best linebackers of all time.

Now, a recent poll has given the 48-year-0ld yet another distinction from his peers.

Recently, Sunday Night Football on NBC conducted a poll of fans to determine some of the most dominant players in NFL history. Ray Lewis ended up being voted as the most dominant non-quarterback player of the 21st century.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Former #Ravens star LB Ray Lewis was voted as the most dominant non-QB player of the 21st century in a recent poll done by @SNFonNBC Do you guys agree with this? Ray Lewis is arguably the best MLB of all time. pic.twitter.com/q1mocO3hdi — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 3, 2023

It's certainly hard to disagree with the poll's results.

Lewis was drafted by the Ravens in the 1996 NFL Draft and would go on to spend all 16 years of his career in a Baltimore uniform. Lewis helped Baltimore win two Super Bowl titles during his tenure, in 2000 and 2012. He won Super Bowl MVP for his performance in 2000.

Throughout his illustrious career, Lewis was named to the All-Pro First Team seven times, and the Second Team three times. He garnered an astonishing 13 Pro Bowl selections over the years. He also won NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2000 and 2003.

After retiring from the game in 2012, Lewis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 during his first year of eligibility for the accolade.

Now, with this latest poll, Lewis adds yet another impressive portion to an already-loaded resume. Arguably the greatest Raven in franchise history, it's great to see Lewis get recognition from fanbases outside of Baltimore as well.