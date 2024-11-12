The Baltimore Ravens are having an excellent 2024 NFL season. Baltimore is 7-3 heading into Week 11 and is riding a two-game winning streak. One huge reason for Baltimore's success is the elite QB play of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' signal caller just received some huge praise from another legendary AFC quarterback.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers spent some time during his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to heap praise on MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. Rodgers is very impressed that Jackson has won multiple NFL MVP awards.

“That’s why it’s so impressive for a guy like Lamar or anybody to win multiple MVP’s. Because you’ve had years to game plan for this guy and try to figure him out,” Rodgers said. “There was a time where everybody was zero blitzing Lamar. Zero blitz Lamar like crazy but they got through that stretch. There are stretches of your career where you’ve got to get through whatever the label is on how to stop you and the way you play. First you’ve got to establish what the label is because you’ve got to go ball out and them figure out how to try and stop you. But it doesn’t stop after one good year.”

This is big praise coming from Rodgers, who himself has won four MVP awards. The only QB with more MVPs is Peyton Manning with five.

Jackson has two, which is tied with Tom Brady. He is well on his way to earning his third MVP later this season.

Next up for the Ravens is a Week 11 matchup against the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin drops savage response to question on Ravens WR Diontae Johnson

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin dropped a savage take on Tuesday that seemed to disrespect his former WR Diontae Johnson.

“To be honest with you I hadn't thought a lot about it,” Mike Tomlin said, via 93.7 The Fan. “He's not on a lot of their video and so you know at this stage of the week I don't know that I've weighed you know what he might mean to the matchup. They've got more significant pieces with larger roles that occupy my attention at this part of the week.”

Baltimore acquired Johnson from Carolina ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Johnson was a long-time Steelers receiver before being traded to the Panthers during the offseason.

However, Tomlin does have a point about not seeing enough tape on Johnson. He has not been a featured piece of the Ravens' offense so far, logging one catch in each of his first two games with the team.

Tomlin does have plenty of self scouting and Steelers game tape to pull from, but that does little to show how the Ravens might use Johnson.

This seems to fall just short of becoming “bulletin board material” for the Ravens. That said, it will still be interesting to keep an eye on Johnson's usage in Week 11 against his former team.