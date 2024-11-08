The Baltimore Ravens are looking like one of the most powerful teams in the AFC right now. Baltimore logged another impressive win on Thursday, defeating Cincinnati 35-34 in a tight divisional matchup. The Bengals were in control for most of the game, but a rousing fourth-quarter performance from the Ravens secured their comeback victory.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson produced the best fourth quarter of his career on Thursday Night Football. Jackson posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the fourth quarter, throwing for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Both of those are personal bests for him in the fourth quarter.

Jackson is by far the leading candidate for NFL MVP. He is having a monster season and sometimes single-handedly winning the game for the Ravens. This was one of those games.

“He's special, but we're like the little bros right now,” Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said about the defense's performance. “He's carrying us.”

Jackson leads his team by example. His strong work ethic and passion for the game is contagious and all of his teammates can feel it.

“He brings a different level of intensity and carries the team on his back week in and week out,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “And for us, again, it's belief, it's not quitting and understanding that we have the best player in the world on our team and we're never out of it.”

Baltimore now holds a tiebreaker over Cincinnati after sweeping them in the regular season. The Ravens have an easy path to the AFC North title as long as they can outpace the Steelers down the stretch.

Ravens-Bengals game decided by missed penalties on two-point conversion attempt

The Ravens benefitted from multiple missed penalties during a crucial two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati scored a touchdown with less than a minute left in the game. They decided to go for two and a chance to win the game outright, unless the Ravens pulled off a miraculous comeback drive.

Baltimore made the stop, but Cincinnati fans were furious when it was clear that two fouls committed by the Ravens did not get called. One was a hold on Mike Gesicki and another was roughing the passer on Joe Burrow.

Prime Video's officiating analyst Terry McAulay, a former NFL official, said that both fouls were missed.

“It was clearly defensive holding before the pass was in flight, that should have been called,” McAulay said on the broadcast, per Yahoo Sports. “And that does look like forceful contact to the head of the quarterback. That's a personal [foul]. That's roughing the passer and should have been called.”

Al Michaels perfectly described how fans were feeling after those missed calls.

“Too many games end this way,” Michaels said on the broadcast after the two-point conversion. “It's so frustrating to the fans. So frustrating.”

Regardless of the missed calls, Ravens fans are happy to have escaped Thursday Night Football with another important victory.