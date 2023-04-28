Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After the Baltimore Ravens signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a mega contract extension, all eyes have been on the team. Even Antonio Brown is trying to get a piece of the Ravens.

Baltimore signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract. Brown has taken notice and decided to stir up some social media drama with a look into his potential Ravens future.

Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YksQH2tQzM — AB (@AB84) April 28, 2023

Brown has been out of the NFL since 2021. His career ended after taking his jersey off and running off the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since leaving the league, Brown has dealt with a whirlwind of legal issues. While a move to the Ravens would certainly open some eyes, it’s unclear if he is currently fit to play in the league.

It’s easy to see why Brown would want to join Baltimore if he truly made his return. Not only did the Ravens re-sign Lamar Jackson, but Baltimore added wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers. Their offense is looking much more explosive than it had this past year.

The Ravens have surrounded Jackson with strong receivers as they look to capitalize on Jackson’s new extension. In his prime, Antonio Brown would be an instant difference maker for the Ravens. If he is fully healthy, perhaps he could even make a difference this upcoming season.

But Brown has had a tumultuous career both on and off the field. Even with all the hype surrounding the Ravens, it’d be a bold move to take a chance on Brown. Still, Ravens fans can dream of a Jackson and Brown touchdown pass and what the ensuing celebration would look like.