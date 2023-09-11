The Baltimore Ravens started the 2023 season with a win over the Houston Texans that featured a very impressive debut for rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers. But they were also met with some terrible injury news that could vastly change the outlook of their season, namely with running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Marcus Williams, who each also suffered injuries that kept them out for at least a month last year.

Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles, a brutal, unfortunate fate for any player but especially one in their contract year. The 24-year-old recovered from a torn ACL that cost him his 2021 season and fought through a knee injury that forced him to the sideline for six games last season.

Williams missed seven games in the middle of last season after dislocating his wrist. Football insider Jordan Schultz reports optimism that the pectoral injury Williams suffered isn’t too serious but the Ravens will have a better idea soon.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Dobbins will indeed miss the rest of the season and that Williams could be out the rest of the way, too.

From @GMFB: The #Ravens lost JK Dobbins for the season, and DB Marcus Williams is feared to have suffered a significant injury, as well. Plus, how will the #Jets use their RBs? pic.twitter.com/CjixXVm5aO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023

“Marcus Williams, their standout safety, is feared to have suffered a torn pec yesterday,” Rapaport said. “He's gonna get an MRI today, he does have full movement but it is really, really swollen. So, we'll see what the extent of the injury is and if that’s something, somehow, that allows him to stay on the field.”

Williams was one of the Ravens' key defensive players, making his absence tough to overcome, especially with cornerback Marlon Humphrey still recovering from foot surgery. Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Ar'Darius Williams, Brandon Stephens and Ronald Darby will have to step up for Baltimore's secondary while two of its key veterans miss time.