Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice recently following a foot injury. The two-time MVP looks to lead the Ravens back to the top of the AFC North. Furthermore, Jackson and his teammates will look to make an even bigger statement once the postseason comes around. Baltimore quarterbacks coach Tee Martin discussed how Jackson looked in practice with reporters post-practice, including ESPN's Jamison Hensley on X (formerly Twitter).

“Ravens QB coach Tee Martin said it was two weeks ago when he noticed Lamar Jackson was ready for the regular season,” posted Hensley on Tuesday. “'He was popping around,” Martin said. ‘This is midseason Lamar.'”

Jackson is once again surrounded by an explosive cast, not to mention Martin and offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Since the former University of Georgia play caller took over with the Ravens, Jackson has hit another gear. However, that gear has yet to show up in the postseason. While Baltimore once again reached the divisional round last year, they once again fell short. Many times in the past, the Ravens have shown that they can beat the best teams in the league whey they are fully locked in. Can Martin and Monken help Jackson get back to that level come January?

Can Lamar Jackson lead Ravens to Super Bowl LX?

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been in charge since 2008. While Baltimore has had a lot of success under the veteran coach, they've only won one Super Bowl. The goal for 2025 is to double that total for Harbaugh. Jackson and an explosive offense are complimented by a deep and experienced defensive unit. The Ravens have just as much talent as other AFC top contenders like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

It feels like 2025 is a make-or-break campaign for Jackson and his teammates. He's already the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history. His arm is equally as dangerous, and he's one of the smartest players at his position. If Jackson is indeed already in midseason form like Martin suggested, then the season opening matchup against Buffalo just got much more interesting.