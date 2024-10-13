The Baltimore Ravens are finally looking like themselves again. Ravens fans were starting to sweat after starting the season with two straight losses. Now Baltimore is feeling better than ever because of their three-game winning streak. Baltimore got some positive injury news ahead of an important Week 6 matchup with Washington.

The Ravens will have All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey for Sunday's crucial game against the Commanders, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Humphrey was limited in practice this week with an ankle injury but is still expected to play on Sunday.

Humphrey suffered an injury against the Bengals in Week 5 and was seen wearing a walking boot after the game. His status for Week 6 was an open question all week.

Getting Humphrey back is huge for the Ravens. He is one of the most reliable playmakers on their defense with two interceptions through five games. Humphrey is also one of the best tackling cornerbacks in the league, which makes him an important player on high-leverage plays like third downs.

Humphrey will join Nate Wiggins and Brandon Stephens in the Ravens secondary as they prepare to take on one of the NFL's most red-hot offenses.

Previewing the best game of Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders are one of the best surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Nobody would have believed that a Week 6 matchup between Washington and Baltimore would be the obvious game of the week, but here we are.

Baltimore is well positioned to slow down Washington's electric offense. The Ravens have a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball and a solid scheme under DC Zach Orr. Ravens fans should expect multiple blitzes on Sunday, which have a chance to frazzle rookie Jayden Daniels and force him into mistakes.

As long as the Ravens can present a solid defensive performance, their offense will give them a chance to win the game.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are two of the best at their positions in the NFL. They lead a Ravens offense that is equally dangerous running and passing the ball. These two stars have surely caused nightmares for the Commanders defense all week.

The Ravens vs. Commanders game will kick off at 1PM ET on Sunday.