In a game that probably should have been flexed to Sunday night, the Washington Commanders take on the Baltimore Ravens. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Ravens prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Commanders-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Ravens Odds

Washington Commanders: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +245

Baltimore Ravens: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Ravens

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

What a pleasant surprise Jayden Daniels has been. He has led the Commanders to a 4-1 start, and is a frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year. The Commanders need him to continue doing that in this game. Daniels has thrown for 1,135 yards this season, and he is completing 77.1 percent of his passes. He has also ran for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He keeps defenses on their toes, and he should be able to continue that in this game. If he plays as he has been, he will give the Ravens a run for their money.

One thing to keep in mind is the Ravens have been very bad with their pass defense this season. They have allowed the second-most pass yards per game, and the third-most pass touchdowns this season. Along with that, quarterbacks have the eighth-highest passer rating against the Ravens this season. Daniels actually has a better matchup than people think heading into this game. Expect him to continue playing really well.

With Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr, the Commanders are right behind the Ravens in rushing offense. Washington has the second-most rush yards per game behind just the Ravens. 13 of the Commanders touchdowns this season have come on the ground, as well. Daniels will lead the team downfield, but the ball will most likely be punched in on the ground. If their ground attack has a good game, the Commanders will have a good game.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

Since starting 0-2, the Ravens have got it together and won three in a row. They handled the Dallas Cowboys, crushed the Buffalo Bills, and had a thrilling comeback victory last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. A lot of this is because of Lamar Jackson. Jackson has passed for seven touchdowns to zero interceptions while also rushing for two more during the win streak. Washington has allowed 11 passing touchdowns this season, and they are still without an interception. Jackson should have a good game.

Derrick Henry can not go unrecognized, either. On the season, he is averaging six yards per carry, and he has six touchdowns. On this three-game win streak, Henry has rushed for 442 yards and four touchdowns. He runs hard and downhill and really opens up the game for Jackson. As long Henry continues to run the ball as he has been, the Ravens will win this game.

Final Commanders-Ravens Prediction & Pick

I am excited for this game. Both teams are exciting to watch, and both teams are on a win streak. Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson are very comparable at the quarterback position, as well. I think it will end up being a very close game. It is very tough to predict who will win, but I do think the final score will be decided by less than a touchdown. I will take the Commanders to cover this spread.

