The Baltimore Ravens are activating RB JK Dobbins off the PUP list according to sources, per Adam Schefter. Dobbins features a high-ceiling and Baltimore is hopeful he can stay healthy throughout the 2023 season.

The 24-year old running back has been in the league since 2020, but did not play in 2021. In 2022, he was limited to just eight games. He recorded 520 rushing yards and two touchdowns during that span.

Looking back at his rookie season in 2020 though, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He hasn't played in a full season since the '20 campaign, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him officially emerge as a star with a healthy year in 2023.

JK Dobbins returning to Ravens

Dobbins has been dealing with a knee injury. However, his training camp and early preseason absence raised some eyebrows around the league. It's no secret that running backs have dealt with concerns when it comes to contracts in recent seasons. Dobbins and Baltimore reportedly discussed a contract extension amid his absence from the team. He is entering the final campaign of his rookie contract and may be looking for long-term insurance.

For now, it appears no deal has come to fruition. That said, it will be interesting to see if the Ravens and Dobbins end up agreeing to a contract extension. The fact that Dobbins was activated off the PUP list is an encouraging sign. However, there is a chance that it was simply an injury that was keeping Dobbins off the field.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Dobbins and the Ravens as they are made available.