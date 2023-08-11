JK Dobbins has yet to practice for the Baltimore Ravens at training camp. The running back is on the PUP list, though it sounds like JK Dobbins would be healthy enough to play if he signed a long-term contract extension with the Ravens, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Baltimore and Dobbins have had some discussions about a long-term contract. Dobbins is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Ravens. The 24-year-old has a $1.39 million base salary for the 2023 season.

"There has been some discussions about a long term deal for JK Dobbins in Baltimore"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/E929QaqvTN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 11, 2023

Dobbins is one of several running backs who is starring at free agency and wants the security of a long-term contract. Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts in the absence of a new deal. Saquon Barkley flirted with the idea of holding out before accepting a slightly adjusted version of the franchise tag from the New York Giants. Josh Jacobs hasn't reported to Las Vegas Raiders camp. He's holding out because he's unhappy with having to play on the franchise tag.

Whether or not Dobbins is actually injured, the running back's injury history could make the Ravens leery of committing long-term money to him. A torn ACL forced Dobbins to miss the entire 2021 season. Dobbins underwent another surgery on the same knee last season, limiting him to eight games.

Upon his return from the 2022 surgery, Dobbins showed that he can perform like a top running back when healthy. In his last four games of the season, Dobbins averaged 94.3 yards and 6.6 yards per carry.

Even if Dobbins gets a new contract, he's not expected to play any Ravens preseason games.