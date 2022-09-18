Ravens make final J.K. Dobbins decision for Week 2 vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to make some serious noise in the 2022 season. After an injury-riddled season, they came into the season mostly healthy. While Lamar Jackson and the rest of the crew are healthy, an important part of their running game continues to miss time for them.

The Ravens have announced that RB J.K Dobbins will not be available for their Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins. This marks the second straight game this season that Dobbins is sitting out, despite practicing in full recently. Baltimore is being extra cautious with their lead back, and there’s a good reason why. (via Adam Schefter)

Ravens continue to exercise caution with RB J.K. Dobbins and do not plan to play him today vs. the Dolphins, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

J.K Dobbins was projected to have a monster season in 2021 after an impressive rookie campaign for the Ravens. However, a brutal knee injury during the 2021 preseason finale ended his season prematurely. Dobbins going was the start of the onslaught of maladies and injuries that Baltimore picked up in the season.

Considering the severity of Dobbins’ injury, the Ravens are wise to not rush his return to the field. They aren’t exactly desperate for help on offense, especially after a Week 1 win. Besides, they have a pretty good offense led by Lamar Jackson, and one of the most tenacious defenses in the league. They can afford to let Dobbins fully recover before getting him back on the field.

If the Ravens want to make it back to the Super Bowl, they will need everyone on their side fully healthy. They are gearing up for a lengthy run by allowing J.K Dobbins to return at 120% before he wrecks havoc on offense for them.