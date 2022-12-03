By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens are elevating DeSean Jackson from the practice squad once again in a bid to add more depth to their wide receiving corps in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.

Jackson has certainly impressed the Ravens in Week 12 when he suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he played only a few offensive snaps and ended up catching two throws out of just three targets, he was still impactful with his 74 receiving yards.

In his first game for the Ravens in Week 9 after signing with the team, the 35-year-old wideout had just one reception for 16 yards against the New Orleans Saints.

The three-time Pro Bowler has yet to record a touchdown with the Ravens, but considering how he has expanded his role and made solid contributions in the two matches he has played so far, it should come sooner rather than later.

It is also important to note that the Ravens are using the final practice squad activation available to them for DeSean Jackson. After Sunday’s game against the Broncos, they will need to put him on the active roster spot in order to continue playing him.

Whether or not the Ravens retain his services remains to be seen, but if Jackson continues to impress, it might be hard for the Baltimore franchise to let him go. After all, they did acquire him to fill the void left by Rashod Bateman, who suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Not to mention that at 7-4 on the season, they need every help they can get to retain the top spot in the AFC North.