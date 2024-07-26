The Baltimore Ravens go as Lamar Jackson goes. Baltimore's franchise QB is the most important player on the team and he'll need to be at his best to get the Ravens back to the AFC Championship in 2024. Unfortunately, Jackson has been dealing with an undisclosed illness that has kept him out of training camp for much of the week.

Jackson has been at the Ravens' facility for training camp the past couple of days, but hasn't stepped onto the practice field. It seems like that will continue.

The team announced today that QB Lamar Jackson remains on the sideline and will not practice today. He continues to undergo further evaluation and care from the Ravens' medical team.

Jackson missed the first three days of Ravens training camp before returning on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Jackson has a checkered injury and illness history since entering the NFL. However, a story like this one shouldn't cause Ravens fans to panic just yet. Jackson has plenty of time to recover and participate in training camp before the regular season rolls around.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews drops bold take about QB Lamar Jackson being best in the NFL

Lamar Jackson is a seasoned NFL pro, so it isn't a big deal if he misses some time during the beginning of training camp.

If you ask Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, he'll say that Jackson is far more than just a seasoned NFL QB. Andrews recently claimed that Jackson is the best in the NFL.

“I think Lamar [Jackson] is just like everybody else. One, he's the most special player in the world. There is no one else like him. He's the best quarterback in the NFL, and he continues to show why he's labeled that,” Andrews said. “And for me, in my head, it's just [him] constantly making the big plays, constantly making the right decisions and leading us guys. He's our captain, our leader, and we all look to him. He's got a heavy burden on his shoulders, but he comes to work every day, has fun [and] enjoys it. Just year after year, he's impressive, he grows, and that's not easy to say, because he's already at the very top.”

Andrews went on to explain that one key different maker between Jackson and other NFL players is his ability to deal with criticism and adversity.

“I think that's part of the position and part of being Lamar [Jackson]. He's grown up and had to deal with things like this his whole life,” Andrews said. “And the thing that stands out about him is he's got an incredible faith and belief in God and in himself and his teammates. And when you have belief in something else, it's easy to get through things; it's easy to help other people carry that weight. He does a great job of just being himself and not letting the outside noise affect him.”