Lamar Jackson is back! The Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback missed the first three days of NFL training camp with an illness but Jackson returned on Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Jackson, 27, won his second career MVP award in 2023. The superstar dual-threat QB threw for 24 touchdowns and 3,678 yards. Jackson added 821 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

He is arguably the most all-around dangerous QB in the league given his ability to dominate in both the passing and rushing attacks. Patrick Mahomes is the best overall QB, but it is difficult to find a quarterback who can excel in multiple facets of the game like Jackson.

The Ravens will head into the 2024 season with no shortage of confidence as Jackson leads the way.

Ravens, Lamar Jackson's 2024 outlook

Injuries have been problematic for Jackson at times during his career. He was limited to 12 games played in both 2021 and 2022. When he is healthy, though, Jackson is clearly an elite player.

The Ravens will find themselves in a great position as long as Jackson remains healthy. Baltimore's defense is capable of limiting opponents and the offense features enough talent to find success.

The Ravens finished the 2023 campaign with a stellar 13-4 record. They won the AFC North as a result. Baltimore entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed but they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Still, it was an encouraging season overall for the Ravens. They displayed championship potential. Overcoming the Chiefs, who have won back-to-back Super Bowls, will be a difficult feat to accomplish in the AFC. Perhaps Lamar Jackson will lead Baltimore to the Super Bowl during the upcoming campaign.

For now, the Ravens are just happy to see Jackson back at training camp. He will now begin to prepare for what could be another big season.