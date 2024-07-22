The Baltimore Ravens had their first training camp practice yesterday, which means the 2024 NFL season is just around the corner. Baltimore will attempt to make it back to the AFC Championship in 2024. They will need QB Lamar Jackson to be at the top of his game when it matters most during the playoffs. If you ask his skill position players, that is not a concern at all.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews spoke with the media on Saturday ahead of the team's first training camp practice. During the interview he raved about QB Lamar Jackson and made a bold claim will have Patrick Mahomes furious.

“I think Lamar [Jackson] is just like everybody else. One, he's the most special player in the world. There is no one else like him. He's the best quarterback in the NFL, and he continues to show why he's labeled that,” Andrews said. “And for me, in my head, it's just [him] constantly making the big plays, constantly making the right decisions and leading us guys. He's our captain, our leader, and we all look to him. He's got a heavy burden on his shoulders, but he comes to work every day, has fun [and] enjoys it. Just year after year, he's impressive, he grows, and that's not easy to say, because he's already at the very top.”

Mahomes is widely regarded as the best QB in the NFL, with a chance to become the greatest ever. However, Andrews has a ton of faith in Lamar Jackson — as most players do with their franchise QB.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's ability to handle criticism helps set him apart

One part of Jackson's game that sets him apart from the rest, both on and off the field, is how he handles criticism.

Jackson deals with more than his fair share of criticism. He has been a quality QB who can throw the ball well from the pocket for his entire career. However, he has had to fight against a stigma that he's simply “a running back playing QB.”

However, Jackson has handled that in stride.

Mark Andrews also spoke on Jackson's ability to deal with criticism during his interview.

“I think that's part of the position and part of being Lamar [Jackson]. He's grown up and had to deal with things like this his whole life,” Andrews said. “And the thing that stands out about him is he's got an incredible faith and belief in God and in himself and his teammates. And when you have belief in something else, it's easy to get through things; it's easy to help other people carry that weight. He does a great job of just being himself and not letting the outside noise affect him.”

We can't wait to watch Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sundays later this fall.