The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly waiving Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ngakoue was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 while with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has not made a Pro Bowl team since, but Ngakoue has still had a big impact on the teams he has played with. Schefter also reports that Baltimore has interest in re-signing him to their practice squad.

Ngakoue has played in the NFL since 2016, He has played for the Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and the Ravens. In 2024, Ngakoue has appeared in five games for Baltimore, recording 1.5 sacks, five combined tackles and one solo tackle.

He has not received as much playing with the Ravens in 2024 as compared to other seasons. Still, he has a veteran defender who the Ravens are reportedly open to re-signing. It should be noted that he will need to clear waivers for Baltimore to re-sign him.

Ravens preparing for Bengals game

At the moment, the Ravens are preparing for their game on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore will enter the game with a 6-3 record, while Cincinnati is 4-5. However, the Bengals have played better football in recent action following a slow start to the season.

The Bengals-Ravens clash projects to be a competitive affair. It is a must-win game for Cincinnati in a sense, as they are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their struggles early in the '24 campaign placed them in a difficult position. Upsetting the Ravens is going to prove to be an immense challenge, though.

Baltimore narrowly trails the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Ravens want to surpass the Steelers so defeating the Bengals on Thursday night will be important for them.

Thursday Night Football's kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST in Baltimore.