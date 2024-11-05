The Baltimore Ravens' Week 10 matchup is their biggest of the season. The Cincinnati Bengals are coming to town for a massive AFC North game on Thursday night. Lamar Jackson missed practice again on Tuesday but will play, which is huge for Baltimore moving forward. Before their matchup with the Bengals, we'll be making our Ravens Week 10 bold predictions.

After a lull against the Browns in Week 8, the Ravens were firing on all cylinders in Week 9. They blew out the Broncos 41-10 thanks to three Jackson touchdowns and two more from Derrick Henry. The passing game has come alive this season and the running game is the best in the league. They dominated a poor Bengals defense earlier this season but could not get a stop on defense.

To beat the Bengals, the Ravens have to contain fellow MVP candidate Joe Burrow. They were not able to do that in Week 5 but escaped with the win. What will happen this time around? Find out in our Ravens bold predictions.

Lamar Jackson will account for 300 yards

Coming off an impressive MVP season, Lamar Jackson still had doubters to silence. Another playoff failure led to questions about the Ravens' offense and their postseason ability. The front office responded by adding Derrick Henry, and Jackson has reaped the benefits. With a running back defenses are scared of, he has been able to improve the passing game. He has also been running the ball efficiently all season long. That will come to a head on Thursday with a 300-yard performance against the Bengals.

Jackson threw for 348 yards and added 55 more on the ground in the first meeting with the Bengals. He led the team to a win despite the defense barely stopping Cincy in the second half. Even on short rest with very little practice time, this is an attainable number for Jackson to reach. He has been the best fantasy football quarterback this year because of his gaudy numbers and that will continue on Thursday.

If Jackson does reach 300 total yards, it would be his sixth consecutive game doing so. The Bengals have allowed 300 passing yards only once this season, to Jackson in Week 5. After plenty of matchups, the Ravens have a clear advantage over Lou Anarumo's defense and should take advantage of it in a big game.

Derrick Henry adds another two touchdowns

The reason that the Ravens are a different animal this year is because of Derrick Henry. The future Hall-of-Famer has turned back the clock and leads the league in yards and touchdowns. While the Ravens have always run the ball well because of Jackson, they have not had a running back of this caliber in many years. He will add to his league lead by plowing in for two more scores against the Bengals.

Henry and the Ravens enter Week 10 with nothing but positive reviews from their time together. He has gelled well with the team and continues to dominate on the ground as the weather gets colder. That will be key moving forward, as January has presented many problems for Baltimore in the past.

With Jackson moving the team up and down the field and Henry pounding the rock in the red zone, it will be hard to beat the Ravens. The Browns benefitted from two dropped picks and the Raiders crushed their defense. While the Bengals could do that, they do not have a defense that can stop Jackson and Henry.

Ravens win again to sweep the Bengals

This will be another Ravens primetime win on Thursday night. The Bengals are a solid team but they have dug themselves too big of a hole to recover this season. While the Ravens had some grizzly losses, they were able to turn the ship around before it became too late. With a win on Thursday night, they can put their rivals in a big hole and move their full attention to the Steelers.

The Ravens still have questions to answer, especially on their defense. Without Mike Macdonald, they have struggled this season and must clean that up before January. Expect Baltimore to do just that and take their first step toward a great season on Thursday.