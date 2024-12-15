The Baltimore Ravens are fresh off their bye week, and they will be hoping their Week 15 contest against the New York Giants ends up being as easy as it appears to be on paper. They won't have star wide receiver Diontae Johnson at their disposal, though, after the team suspended him for one game after he refused to enter their Week 13 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson's stint with the Ravens after he was picked up in a trade with the Carolina Panthers has been bumpy, and it culminated in this surprising suspension. While Johnson's future with the team has been up in the air since the suspension was announced, the team is hoping that Johnson will be back at their facility on Monday, and that he can be a big part of their offense moving forward.

“The hope is that Johnson, who is expected to return to the building on Monday, will find his way back into the good graces of this team and be a key contributing factor for them down the stretch…No reason to believe at this point that he won't suit up for the team again,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on “The Insiders.”

Expand Tweet

Ravens still believe Diontae Johnson can produce for them

After racking up 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns over seven games with the Carolina Panthers, Johnson has hauled in just one pass for six yards in four games with the Ravens. That's obviously not what Baltimore was hoping for from him, and while things aren't looking great for this pairing right now, there's still time for them to figure things out.

If Johnson can return to the team and work towards emerging as a key playmaker in their offense, this move could end up working out like the Ravens initially hoped it would. However, we already have seen things not go as planned with Johnson, so Baltimore may not want to get too ahead of themselves when it comes to the talented wideout's impending return.