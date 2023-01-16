Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did all that he could, but the superstar just couldn’t get healthy enough for his team’s Wild Card Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, with Tyler Huntley stepping in instead. Since Lamar only had a PCL sprain in his knee yet missed the final six games, it had many fans wondering what was truly going on. But post-game on Sunday, Marlon Humphrey revealed the squad already knew he wouldn’t be able to suit up.

Via Sarah Ellison:

“He’s been limping around the facility. That’s the crazy thing that people don’t see. We knew he wasn’t going to be able to be out there with us. Hopefully we sign him to a big-term deal & he’s a Raven with me forever.”

Well, there’s the answer. It’s clear the QB wasn’t even close to playing. Now, the focus shifts to his future with the franchise. Humphrey expressed his desire to see Jackson back in Baltimore for the foreseeable future, but nothing is certain at this point. Lamar failed to receive a guaranteed five-year deal before the campaign began and on Monday, posted a rather cryptic message on IG that appeared to be a shot at the Ravens front office.

Obviously, we have no clue what conversations are going on internally. But, Baltimore would be downright foolish to not give Lamar Jackson a long-term extension. Despite his injury history, he’s arguably the most versatile quarterback in the NFL and the leader of this organization. And by the sounds of it, all his teammates love him, including Humphrey.