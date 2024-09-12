Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams had nothing but love for Lamar Jackson following the team's upcoming matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson comes off of a phenomenal week one despite the Ravens 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. Jackson finished the game throwing for 273 yards and 1 touchdown on 26/41 passing while rushing for 122 yards on 16 carries.

Adams complimented Jackson's rushing abilities in a quote obtained by NFL.com on Wednesday.

“Dude changed the game. He's the best, in my opinion, best ball-carrier ever — no matter what position you want to talk about. I don't think anybody's as big of a threat carrying the football.”

Adams also brought up the noticeable improvements in Jackson's game.

“Obviously, he's worked really hard to develop in the other parts of his game, as well, and you've seen that come a long way, too. He's a huge threat, somebody you gotta be accountable for out there and make sure you know what he's doing.”

The Baltimore Ravens star surely seems to have many fans around the NFL. Even Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce heaped praise on Jackson during the latest episode of his podcast New Heights.

“Lamar has got to be the hardest quarterback in the NFL to prepare for. Not only is their run game so damn good, but you have to account for him in the run game. You know, not only [have] you got to account for Derrick Henry coming downhill with [Patrick] Ricard blocking for him. You got to account for everybody in the backfield there, and then, on top of that, he can throw it. He's a passer now. He is 100 percent a passer.”

Kelce also spoke about how the team tries to gameplan for Jackson, as they have a wide receiver act as quarterback in practice to simulate how fast he is so they can prepare properly.

“There is no one from your team that is going to simulate how good Lamar is,” Kelce said.

The Ravens look to bounce back from their Week One loss as they host Adams and the Raiders on Sunday at 1 PM EST>