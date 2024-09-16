Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens were ahead by 10 points with 12 minutes remaining in their home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but they couldn't hold on for their first win of the 2024 season.

The Raiders rallied to score the final 13 points of the game, securing a 26-23 upset over the defending AFC North champions. The game-winning points came from a Daniel Carlson field goal in the final minute, and the Ravens' last attempt to either tie or win fell short.

Derrick Henry admitting that the Raiders were the better team after come from behind win

“They were the better team. That’s why they won,” Henry said. “We didn’t make the plays when we needed to.”

After limiting the Raiders to just 43 yards in the first half— their lowest since 2015—and taking a 16-6 lead early in the third quarter, Baltimore found it difficult to advance the ball in the later stages of the game and failed to prevent the Raiders from scoring.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams played a crucial role in the Raiders' comeback. He hauled in four passes for 86 yards, drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone on consecutive scoring drives in the fourth quarter, and caught a touchdown. Adams finished with nine receptions for 110 yards.

The Raiders had trouble running the ball, but Gardner Minshew found success connecting with rookie tight end Brock Bowers.

On the Raiders’ first drive of the second half, while down by 10 points, they advanced 45 yards to Baltimore’s 25-yard line, including a 25-yard completion to Bowers.

The Raiders defense clicking in the second half

On fourth-and-2, Minshew’s fade pass to Adams in the end zone fell short, landing near the receiver’s feet. The three-time All-Pro couldn’t secure it as the pass hit his hands and dropped harmlessly to the ground.

But just two plays later, the Ravens turned it back over to the Raiders. A pass from Jackson to Rashod Bateman in tight coverage deflected off the receiver and landed in the hands of linebacker Robert Spillane.

That turnover set up a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Alexander Mattison, narrowing the Ravens' lead to three points.

Baltimore answered with a touchdown of their own, driven by Derrick Henry's 3-yard scoring run. However, their 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter eventually dwindled away.

Carlson kicked another field goal on Las Vegas' next drive, and Davante Adams snagged a 1-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew II. A pass interference penalty on Brandon Stephens set up the score, tying the game at 23.

Baltimore's struggles continuing in the fourth quarter

When Baltimore's offense stalled once more and Jordan Stout's 24-yard punt gave the Raiders good field position, Las Vegas moved 23 yards on six plays to set up Carlson for the game-winning kick.

The Raider defense made things tough for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens throughout the game. Maxx Crosby was particularly disruptive, recording two sacks and four tackles for loss.

Baltimore struggled with two three-and-outs in the fourth quarter, which contributed to the Raiders’ being able to steal the win.

The Ravens have now lost 11 games over the past five seasons despite holding a lead of seven or more points in the fourth quarter, the highest number in the NFL during that period.

In contrast, the Raiders had previously lost 49 consecutive games when trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter.

Since the playoffs expanded to 14 teams in 2020, only two of the 32 teams that started 0-2 have made it to the postseason, according to the Boston Globe. Additionally, only five of those teams ended the season with a winning record.