It’s not fun to be with the Baltimore Ravens right now. First, rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins escaped serious injury in a car wreck. And then in Sunday’s game against the Raiders, a member of the chain gang had a scary moment. By the time the game ended, quarterback Lamar Jackson and linebacker Roquan Smith dropped honest statements about the team falling to 0-2 on the season.

Smith comments came via ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley.

“It sucks more for us than anyone else,” Smith said.

Jackson said the Ravens need to turn it around quickly, according to a post on X by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“We’ve got to find a way to win. I’m not used to being 0-2.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson strugging in win column

It’s the first time in Jackson’s career with an 0-2 start, and the Ravens haven’t been in this spot in almost a decade. Jackson hadn’t lost consecutive starts in three years.

The Raiders rallied back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Ravens 26-23 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Raiders scored 13 straight points to steal the victory. That’s something the team hasn’t seen since the 2015 campaign. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t lost in consecutive starts in three years, too.

Smith said the team needs to look forward.

“It’s the past now when you think about it,” Smith said. “All we can do is respond. I think that’s what defines each and every human being. I know the guys in the locker room and how we feel about it. We need to keep going and correct our mistakes. There’s no way we should be 0-2, but it is what it is.”

The Ravens seemed to be in control after a pair of second-half touchdowns put them up 23-13 with 12:11 left in the game. But the Raiders fought back and tied the game with 3:57 remaining. Baltime went three and out, followed by a poor punt. Eventually, the Raiders put the game away with a 38-yard field goal off the foot of Daniel Carlson with 27 seconds remaining. Carlson made all four of his field goal attempts on the day.