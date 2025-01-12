On Saturday, Derrick Henry’s playoff debut with the Baltimore Ravens was nothing short of historic. In a commanding 28-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round, Henry rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Terrell Davis for the most playoff games with over 150 rushing yards (four). The Ravens’ star running back once again proved why he is among the most dominant forces in the NFL.

“My boy Minkah… you know it’s all love,” Henry said about his former Alabama teammate, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, after the game. “[But] on the field, it’s business.” That sentiment was on full display when Henry delivered a brutal stiff-arm to Fitzpatrick during a 34-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, a play that set the tone for Baltimore’s ground-dominant performance.

Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson combined for 267 rushing yards, the most by a QB-RB duo in a playoff game since Colin Kaepernick and Frank Gore racked up 300 yards in the 2012 postseason. Jackson, who recently earned first-team All-Pro honors, added 64 rushing yards to complement Henry’s monster performance.

Ravens run all over the Steelers

The Ravens' rushing attack overwhelmed the Steelers' defense, racking up 299 total rushing yards. With wide receiver Zay Flowers sidelined by a knee injury, the Ravens leaned heavily on their ground game. Jackson showcased his MVP-caliber form, completing 13-of-15 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, including a highlight-reel play where he evaded multiple defenders to find Justice Hill for a score with just two seconds left before halftime.

The Ravens dominated from the outset, outgaining the Steelers 308-59 in the first half. By the end of the second quarter, both Henry and Jackson had double-digit carries, with Henry already amassing 92 rushing yards. Jackson’s precision passing and ability to extend plays kept Pittsburgh’s defense off-balance, while Henry’s physical running punished any would-be tacklers.

For Pittsburgh, it was a night to forget. Quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked four times and managed just 270 passing yards with two touchdowns. The Steelers' lone bright spot came from wide receiver George Pickens, who recorded 87 yards and a touchdown but also committed a costly offensive pass interference penalty.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Henry forced 12 missed tackles and recorded 157 rushing yards after contact, third-most in a game this season. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praised Henry’s performance, saying, “He’s everything we hoped for and more. He was unstoppable tonight.”

The Ravens now await their next opponent in the divisional round, confident that their potent ground game and balanced attack can carry them deep into the postseason. For Henry, tying an NFL playoff record is another milestone in a career defined by dominance.