Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line was widely considered a question mark, if not an outright weak point of the team's offense.

On paper, that assertion makes sense, as the Ravens lost multiple starters, including right tackle Moses Morgan to the New York Jets and Kevin Zeitler to the Detroit Lions and didn't really address the position with a big-named free agent – unless you count Josh Jones – or a high-profile first-round draft pick. Considering how much the Ravens' offense is trenches-based, from their dedicated rushing game to their need to move in space while Lamar Jackson scrambles, it makes sense why some fans worried that this collection of players simply wasn't good enough to take Baltimore where it wants to go.

And yet, in 2024, the Ravens offensive line held up well, with all five of the team's regular starters recording at least 933 offensive snaps during the regular season.

Discussing how impactful it's been to have incredible consistency up front for the Ravens' offense, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday that it's been invaluable, noting that the continuity has really helped to build a strong unit up front capable of setting the tone of the offense.

“Very valuable. It's important in every position. It's important in football. It's an 11-player sport,” Harbaugh told reporters. “There are a lot of moving parts there, and it's always about being cohesive and being on the same page and timing and … I mean, those line blocks in there, [the] combination blocks [and] the communication part of it – that's something that really builds up over time. And we work the other guys in, too, in case, but those guys having a chance to work together all season, and it was a new group, as you know. So, I think that's been a really big part of the success there.”

You know, you really have to give it up to Harbaugh; his team has really found a way to assemble a competitive unit in front of Jackson, especially after having to change offensive line coaches following the exit and passing of former assistant coach Joe D'Alessandris at age 70. They have a good variety on the unit, ranging from established star Ronnie Stanley at left tackle to rookie second-round pick Roger Rosengarten at right tackle, and on the interior, that mindset holds true too, from 2022 first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum to 2022 fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele, and sixth-year UDFA Patrick Mekari round out the unit.

Can the Ravens offensive line hold up against some of the better pass-rushing units in the NFL, depending on how the playoffs shake out? Well, considering Jackson has only been sacked 23 times this season, who knows? Maybe fans will be calling Baltimore's offensive line one of the better units in the NFL, depending on how things shake out.