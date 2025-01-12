During the first half of their Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers made history that no terrible towel owner will be happy about, per ESPN on X.

“The first time Pittsburgh's been shut out in the first half in a postseason game,” the NFL on ESPN account wrote, following a lackluster first-half performance.

Expand Tweet

After trailing 21-0 following two quarters of play in their Wild Card battle against the Ravens, Steelers fans are rightfully upset with Tomlin.

However, when dissecting the Steelers' first-half scores over their last six playoff games, it gets even worse for Tomlin, per Alex Kozora on X.

“Steelers have been outscored 73-0 in the first quarter of their last six playoff games,” Kozora wrote. “They haven’t scored a first-quarter point in four straight games. They’ve been outscored 47-3 in the opening frame of their past five games.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Pittsburgh have been outscored 73-0 in the first quarter of their last six playoff games.

Though many praise him for his part in one of the most impressive streaks in the NFL, the postseason appears to be a completely different beast for Tomlin and the Steelers.

Steelers, Mike Tomlin disappointing in Wild Card… again

Since taking over for Bill Cowher, Tomlin has been a successful coach for Pittsburgh. However, that success hasn't translated to the postseason over the last handful of seasons.

And while their regular-season streak is impressive, the lack of postseason success paints an ugly picture for Tomlin.

Being successful enough to make the playoffs, but not having any postseason success isn't a recipe for prosperity.

In fact, it keeps the Steelers out of contention for higher draft picks, furthering their chances of drafting a franchise quarterback.

Considering Ben Roethlisberger was on the Steelers for 18 seasons, Pittsburgh isn't incredibly well-versed in drafting at the quarterback position recently.

And following their recent failed Kenny Pickett experiment, the Steelers are still without a franchise quarterback.

Sure, they have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but neither quarterback has shown they can be a franchise quarterback for the Steelers.

Now, following another Wild Card exit for Tomlin and the Steelers, they did so in historic fashion. It just wasn't the type of history Pittsburgh fans would've liked.