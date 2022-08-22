Did Lamar Jackson really gain 25 pounds this offseason?

Lamar Jackson is carrying much of the weight for the Baltimore Ravens, but could it be that he is also literally carrying 25 pounds more this time compared to last season? Despite the rumors, it appears that Jackson isn’t really that much heavier, and the “25 pounds” mentioned by Curt Menefe during Sunday’s broadcast of the game between the Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals was an overestimation of sorts.

According to Pro Football Talk, while Lamar Jackson did add some weight, it’s only about 10-12 pounds.

Via Mike Floria of PFT:

“A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He has indeed gained weight. Based on his own words, the number is more like 10-12 pounds. He said during the offseason that he has added lean muscle to get to 220 pounds.”

A big reason why Lamar Jackson has become a nearly unstoppable force on the field in the NFL is his athleticism — and, of course, speed. As a dual-threat quarterback, who’s constantly outgaining Ravens running backs on the ground, Lamar Jackson is the most lethal offensive weapon for his team — and arguably in the entire NFL.

Last season, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and also led the Ravens with 767 rushing yards to go with a couple of rushing scores. His status as a high-usage quarterback even on rushing plays is most likely going to stay the same, but an added weight might also change the way he approaches the game. At the same time, being beefier should also help him handle the hits in the pocket. In the 2021 NFL season, Lamar Jackson got sacked a total of 38 times, while the Ravens as a whole were 19th overall in the league with just a 6.16 offensive sack rate.