Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed speaks on Joe Flacco starting for the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 vs. the Rams.

The Cleveland Browns elected to sign former division foe Joe Flacco after quarterback health came into question. Cleveland was left without starter Deshaun Watson and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson after injuries, leaving Flacco as the starter for the Browns in Week 13.

That's certainly a strange sentence to swallow, knowing Flacco's battles in the AFC North while he was with the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North is a division that genuinely fuels hatred for one another, rebirthing rivalries every year. Potentially the biggest rivalry in the division goes to the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Ravens Ed Reed was asked about Flacco's signing after the news broke that he'd be the starter. Reed didn't hold back on his opinion of the fit in Cleveland and Flacco's situation moving forward.

“It's not like he's going to the Steelers, man,” said Reed, per Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

The rivalry between the Ravens and Steelers cannot be underestimated. They simply don't like each other, and as Reed is explaining, it'll probably stay like that for a very long time.

“He's somewhere that actually has a connection to Baltimore. But I'm all for it. It might be a Cinderella thing, it might be awesome if Joe can get them to the playoffs,” said Reed.

Reed seems to be excited for Flacco, with the veteran quarterback having some gas left in the tank. He's familiar with the division and how it plays out, so Sunday will be able to show whether he can lift this Browns squad to the postseason and continue as the starter.