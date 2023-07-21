The Baltimore Ravens are excited about the prospects of the continued development of wide receiver Rashod Bateman for this upcoming season. Although he did not report to start training camp, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta gave a positive update regarding his status, reports The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

The #Ravens have placed WR Rashod Bateman on the Did Not Report list. "I have spoken to Rashod and we expect him here very soon," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. pic.twitter.com/WAm8i704Sm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 21, 2023

This is great news for Ravens fans after Bateman missed much of last season with a foot injury that required surgery. He is coming back to a much more crowded wide receiver room, but the Ravens plan for all of their pass catchers to eat.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bateman will be joining new guys Odell Beckham Jr and Zay Flowers as Lamar Jackson's top options. Odell Beckham Jr doesn't need much of an introduction given the pedigree he brings to Baltimore, while Flowers was one of the more exciting wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Both guys figure to come in and give the Ravens many more options at receiver, as well as giving Bateman some extra motivation to step up his game.

Overall, the Ravens figure to have a much more potent passing attack this season. With his new contract and all of the additions on offense, Jackson has spoken about how excited he is to throw the ball more this season and that he expects them to be a pass-first offense. This will all remain to be seen until Sundays this fall, but it would come as no surprise; Rashod Bateman will hope to be a primary beneficiary of the new Ravens offense and will look to report to training camp as soon as possible to get ready for an exciting season.