The Baltimore Ravens felt some love in an unexpected place heading into the 2024 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs. Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was on the Up & Adams show and predicted the Ravens to beat the Chiefs in Week 1. Gronkowski also mentioned how expects newly-signed Derrick Henry to have 20+ carries in his first game. Not to mention, he also expects Henry to have over 100 rushing yards and one or two touchdowns.

Henry has been one of the most, if not the most durable running back in the NFL. He led the league in rushing attempts in four of the last five years. In that same period, Henry has posted at least 1,000 rushing yards. Even with the Ravens having a true workhorse in the backfield, their greatest weapon is quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson took a beating in the 2023 AFC Championship against the Chiefs. Jackson went 20-for-37 with 272 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. However, he only had eight carries for 54 rushing yards. The Ravens had three offensive linemen out for the game and it showed. Despite winning the MVP, Jackson was angry but has a different approach to him heading into 2024.

Can the Ravens make Rob Gronkowski's prediction against the Chiefs come true?

Possibly. The Ravens posted a 13-4 record with three of their offensive linemen injured throughout last season. Entering the season, Baltimore had an overhaul for their front-line. After guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson and tackle Morgan Moses left the team, the Ravens had to restock the line. Luckily, tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum are still on the roster. Rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten and left guard Andrew Vorhees are the newest additions to the line.

Losing three linemen isn't easy for any team to handle. Although the Ravens have the 25th ranked offensive line, it's still a stacked team at two of the most valuable positions on the field. They still have the reigning MVP and the bruising tailback in Derrick Henry. An unpredictable offensive line won't be too much for the Ravens to handle. After all, they managed to get to the 2023 AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.

As the Ravens kickoff the 2024 NFL season against the Chiefs, history might not repeat itself. Even with a dominant Chiefs defensive line, Henry is hard to bring down. Jackson will be as elusive as always. If Jackson continues to trust his Ravens teammates and not solely rely on himself, Baltimore could pull an opening night shocker.