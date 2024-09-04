The Baltimore Ravens are ready to get back to the AFC Championship game in 2024. Baltimore could not handle Kansas City last year and gave up a chance to head to the Super Bowl. The Ravens superstar QB has a new perspective heading into the new season that could be the difference for Baltimore getting over the hump in the playoffs.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson spoke with Sports Illustrated before the beginning of the 2024 NFL season. Jackson explained how he is taking a certain inspiration from the GOAT himself heading into the new year.

“It’s just in the mental [part of the game],” Jackson said according to SI's Albert Breer. “Just being more of a student of the game, and not to model my game after Tom Brady, but Tom Brady’s a guy I feel like we should all try to look at. What had him so successful? Seven Super Bowls. He won with another team. His mindset, his approach to the game, him just knowing where all the guys are, knowing to get a protection.”

Jackson certainly has a good understanding of what made Tom Brady such a great NFL QB. He also understands that he has certain tools that Brady didn't, which gives him an advantage.

“He’s not a guy who was a dual threat,” Jackson continued. “He’s going to throw the ball, he’s going to protect it. I know I can get away from these guys, I know where the free rusher is, but let me protect it, let my guys work instead of going to run all the time. Small things. That’s the 1%.”

Jackson has certainly evolved throughout his time in the NFL to not rely solely on his rushing ability. However, it still provides him with several advantages. Not only does it create different looks from opposing defenses, it is the best “get out of jail free card” that an NFL offense could hope for.

If Lamar Jackson can take his game to another level in 2024, the Ravens will have a great chance of making the Super Bowl.

Ravens create more cap space ahead of Week 1 showdown with the Chiefs

The Ravens made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday as they begin preparing for their matchup with the Chiefs in Week 1.

Baltimore created more cap space by restructuring the contracts of multiple players. These players include Nnamdi Madubuike (formerly Justin Madubuike), Roquan Smith, and Justin Tucker.

In total, the Ravens cleared about $9.3 million from the salary cap, which creates $4.86 million in cap space in 2024.

This cap space could prove important down the road. For instance, the Ravens might try to make a move at the trade deadline to acquire more weapons for Lamar Jackson on offense. Having an extra ~$5 million in cap space can make or break potential trade negotiations.

This is not the only roster move the Ravens have made after the NFL's roster cut down day. Baltimore has also reunited with QB Tyler Huntley, who joins the practice squad. They also added defensive end Adedayo Odeleye to the International Pathway Program.

The Ravens travel to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs on Thursday night at 8:20PM ET.