Lamar Jackson hasn't been able to avoid criticism as of late. In the aftermath of another playoff loss this past season, the quarterback has been receiving scrutiny from both fans and analysts alike. In fact, even a former NFL player joined the chorus of reproval. Mark Schlereth — who won three Super Bowl titles back in the 90s — spoke about Jackson in a way that Baltimore Ravens fans would not approve of.

“You wanna talk about the definition of mediocrity when it comes to playoff football? Lamar Jackson is mediocre come playoff time,” Schlereth said, via the Stinkin' Truth Podcast. “…I do not want to hear from all of you out there that are telling me that Lamar Jackson, ‘Well, they don't get him weapons.' How many first-round wide receivers do you need to draft? ‘Well, they're not drafting the right one.' Well, you're not developing them. How do you develop them? Your quarterback has a long way to go in developing wide receivers, so I don't want to hear that bulls*** from you anymore or any of you Baltimore fans. I'm tired of it.”

“They've drafted first round on talent, they drafted tight ends in the first round, they drafted three different wide receivers since 2018 in the first round. I mean, Aaron Rodgers went 16, 17 years with the Green Bay Packers and they never drafted a guy in the first round whether it was a tight end or a wide receiver for him. So don't tell me about it. …Produce in the playoffs.”

