JK Dobbins reported to Baltimore Ravens training camp but has yet to suit up for practice yet. This might not be the case very soon, as John Harbaugh expects JK Dobbins to be activated off of the PUP list imminently, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From Inside Training Camp: The #Ravens expect JK Dobbins to practice soon, while they hosted Jadeveon Clowney yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ryzVsVZgx1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2023

“JK Dobbins would like a new deal and there have been conversations between his agent…and the Ravens…so JK Dobbins has been on the PUP list, has not been practicing, with the kind of injury that probably could be solved with a new contract. However, there is a chance that he comes back to practice soon, no deal is imminent, but they could see him out at practice to try and turn the focus towards the season a little bit.”

It sounds like JK Dobbins could have been practicing so far, but the fact that he has wanted a new contract has caused him to play a little hardball with the Ravens. However, with training camp progressing and a growing urgency to get him acclimated into Todd Monken's new offense, John Harbaugh indicates that getting their starting running back on the practice field should be happening shortly.

Dobbins is coming off of a year where he missed most of the season with injury, so it is highly likely that he wants to have a more full campaign in 2023 and be ready come Week 1. The Ravens will certainly want him out there as well given the fact they are running a new system and he is their primary back. Stay tuned to any more updates coming from Ravens camp on JK Dobbins' status.